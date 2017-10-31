Image caption Anthony O'Sullivan, Nigel Barnett and Daniel Perkins had police charges dropped

A financial settlement for two senior council officers suspended on full pay for four years will be discussed at a special council meeting on Tuesday.

Caerphilly council's deputy chief executive Nigel Burnett and head of legal services Daniel Perkins were suspended in 2013 after a Wales Audit Office report on salary increases.

The former chief executive Anthony O'Sullivan is also on "special leave".

Councillors will be asked to consider a package for Mr Burnett and Mr Perkins.

It was claimed in September 2012 that the three officers agreed to give themselves 20% pay rises when most council staff faced pay freezes.

The pay rises were later changed to smaller increases.

A police probe into the affair led to a a criminal case which was dropped in 2015.

An internal investigation has been ongoing but now councillors will be asked to approve settlement deals for Mr Barnett and Mr Perkins.

The size of the financial agreements and the terms have not been made public.

The report to councillors stated that "in both cases, the cost of this settlement is less than the cost of continuing with the investigation".

There was no information on whether another settlement with Anthony O'Sullivan is likely in the near future.

The overall cost to Caerphilly council is about £3m, with more than £2m now paid in salaries to the three men over the period and £500,000 in legal costs for the council.

Leader of the Plaid Cymru group on the council, Colin Mann, said many local people would be "naturally concerned and upset" that a financial settlement was being put forward.