Brexit is a chance to radically change the way food is farmed, made and sold in Wales, a leading Welsh food writer and broadcaster has said.

Simon Wright, also a restaurateur in Carmarthenshire, argued change was needed to help create jobs in rural areas and make communities more sustainable.

It was also an opportunity to combat obesity and diseases such as diabetes.

"We have to make the best of whatever arrangement comes out," he said.

Mr Wright, who voted remain in the EU referendum, said uncertainty was still the biggest issue for those in the food industry, but there was a chance for changes in Wales.

"In terms of food and farming, we haven't faced up to a lot of realities, maybe partly because of Europe," he said.

"If there is anything good to come from this, [it] is the re-evaluation of what we do in terms of food and farming and facing up to the big issues we know are out there."

He suggested addressing:

Food security

Obesity rates and diet-related diseases

Using more local foods

Promoting sustainability

Public procurement - serving local food in schools and hospitals

Better food education in schools

"I think the only way we will come out of this with some kind of result is if we're radical about it," said Mr Wright, who was an adviser to Channel 4's food series Gordon Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares and a former editor of the AA Good Food Restaurant Guide.

"There's an imperative to think again about our food and where we get it. I wouldn't go as far as calling it as an opportunity because I think we should have been thinking about that anyway.

"But if it's going to be a catalyst then there's maybe something in this that I would welcome."

Image caption Mr Wright said wine import costs and fruit and vegetable prices increases since Brexit had squeezed the industry

Wales needed to take advantage of its smaller size and own government, to be "very radical, ambitious and visionary in what we do" rather than being a pale imitation of the rest of the UK, he said.

Mr Wright, originally from Radyr, Cardiff but who owns a restaurant in Nantgaredig, said there needed to be a "Welsh solution" to the issues and for Wales to lead the way.