Image copyright Getty Images

Older carers are struggling to get the help and support they need, according to a leading charity.

Age Cymru's "Crisis in Care?" report has claimed that older carers in some parts of Wales do not always have care needs met or the required assessments.

When care packages are provided, they often excluded night time care.

The Welsh Government said it was committed to delivering enhanced rights for carers as part of new laws introduced last year.

Age Cymru told BBC Radio Wales' Eye On Wales programme that their report should be a wake-up call.

In the 2011 census 370,000 people living in Wales identified themselves as carers. Almost 90,000 of those were over the age of 65.

It is the largest proportion of older carers in the UK.

In April 2016, the Welsh Government introduced the Social Services and Well-being (Wales) Act 2014, and it was intended to transform the way social services in Wales are delivered.

Carers now have clearly defined rights and there is a duty on councils to make this clear to people in a caring role.

But Age Cymru said the problem was people often do not know their rights.

"We're constantly hearing from older people who are finding it difficult to access social care," Meirion Hughes, the chairman of Age Cymru said.

"Over the last 12 months, our advice line staff have received over 4,500 calls relating to social care.

"This report should act as a wake-up call to Welsh Government and local authorities. It is a basic human right of everyone to live a life of dignity and with a degree of quality."

Image copyright Age Cymru Image caption Ministers and local councils must respond to concerns, said Age Cymru chairman Meirion Hughes

A Freedom of Information request by the charity also uncovered a huge geographical variation in the percentage of people over 65 receiving care needs assessments.

Newport council had the lowest percentage - with less than 1.5% - while Wrexham had the highest at 23%.

"We're calling on the Welsh Government and indeed local authorities to respond to these concerns and provide us with the reassurance that all older people in Wales will have access to the care and support they need, which includes the carer's assessment," added Mr Hughes.

Rebecca Evans, the Welsh Government's social services minister, has agreed to evaluate how the new social services act is operating.

"These duties were put in place in recognition of the vital role carers play and they must be fulfilled," she said.