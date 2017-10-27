Image copyright Facelab Image caption Police reissued a photograph showing a facial reconstruction of the man

Police have renewed an appeal to identify a murder victim two years after his remains were found in a forest in Conwy county.

A motor racing fan made the discovery in Clocaenog Forest, Cerrigydrudion, while watching the Wales Rally GB.

Police have reissued a photograph showing a facial reconstruction of the man with the annual race currently under way across mid and north Wales.

They believe he was murdered between 2004 and 2010 and his body dumped.

Police support officers and race marshals will distribute leaflets to people attending the rally.

"Despite extensive enquiries we have yet to identify the male," said Det Supt Iestyn Davies, of North Wales Police.

"Forensic tests have established that he was a victim of murder and we have had a facial reconstruction completed.

"We are making this appeal to coincide with the running of the rally to maximise publicity in the hope that someone may recognise the male from the reconstruction."

Police are trying to establish if he was born prior to 1950. They have said he was "well built" and around 1.75m (5'9) tall.

He had a number of crowns to his front teeth and it is likely he had suffered with lower back pain and stiffness, according to forensic experts.