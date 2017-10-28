Image copyright ShinyMemoriesPhotography.com Image caption Beauty pageants have helped Conor Dillow-Parlour grow in confidence

Forget the internet trolls, the bullies and belittlers: "Be happy within".

That is the message Conor Dillow-Parlour, 18, has taken to the world of beauty pageants - one once ruled, for the most part, by beauty queens.

And his bid to reign supreme culminates in him vying for the UK title of Mr Worldwide in Blackpool on Saturday.

"Don't knock it until you've tried it - it's been a mind-blowing journey," he said, putting the finishing touches to his preparations.

"I've got two very close family friends who do pageants, and they told me about how glamorous the community was," he explained.

"It was always something that was at the back of my mind, so I took the plunge."

About 18 months ago, the teenager, of Ruthin, Denbighshire, entered his first event - and won.

"It blew me away," he added.

"It's a really good community to be in - it can change peoples' lives."

While the world of pageants it is still very much dominated by female competitions, more and more events are opening out to male challengers who want to take part.

It spurred him on, and led to him being crowned Mr Worldwide Denbighshire.

That has given him a shot at the bigger stage and the UK title in Blackpool.

He specialises in what are known as natural beauty pageants, rather than those oozing with glitz.

"It's not all to do with the perfect body, you don't have to be tall and skinny - it's about more than that," he explained.

"For instance, those under-16 are not allowed to wear make-up, and even for those over 16 it can only be minimal."

It is just as much about confidence, fashion, charity work, and attitude as it is about looks, he insisted.

Beating the bullies

But putting himself in the spotlight, and being openly gay, has also put him in the firing line.

"People post negative stuff all the time online - but it's just jealousy," he said.

"I just brush it off my shoulders - you're not affecting me - a word is nothing to me.

"They must have had a bad life themselves if that's how they behave."

But it was not always his attitude, and he confessed that his school days were miserable.

"I've been bullied all my life because of my sexuality. I've been physically bullied, verbally bullied and cyber-bullied," he said.

"It was a horrible experience."

Beauty pageants have changed it all for him.

"I've become much more confident. I won't be scared to go out and do what I want anymore," he said

"I've learned to respect myself more. It has been mind-blowing."

But for now, the Wrexham Yale College student has been concentrating on one thing only - the pageant at Blackpool Pleasure Beach's Paradise Room.

"I've got so much to do. Nails, hair, packing the car. I've got to get a tan, sleep, and eat loads.

"On top of that I've got to mentally prepare myself too."

And of course, there are the outfits to try on and get right - including a piece of "eco-wear" - clothing he has had to make himself.

The day itself involves stage rehearsals, learning a dance routine for the opening ceremony, and judges' interviews, before the onstage competition even gets underway.

He will also be handing over the hundreds of pounds he has already raised for the charity 'BulliesOut' and Wrexham Maelor Hospital.

"If I don't win I won't be upset," he said.

"Of course I want to win - but the day is about more than that.

"Whatever happens, I know I'm going to walk away with new friends and happy memories."