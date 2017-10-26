Image copyright PA

Detentions by Welsh police forces under the Mental Health Act increased by 20% in a year, new figures have revealed.

In the 12 months to March 2017, a total of 1,825 people were detained in Wales compared to 1,500 the year before.

Mind Cymru called for alternatives to putting people in cells, saying the rise was "concerning".

Welsh police forces said they were working with partners to ensure people with mental health problems are taken to an appropriate place.

The Home Office figures for 2017 showed South Wales Police recorded the highest number of mental health detentions at 679, followed by North Wales Police at 589.

Gwent Police detained 287 people and Dyfed-Powys recorded 270.

The rise comes despite a Home Affairs Committee report in 2015 calling the practice a "scandal", with continued calls to reduce detentions.

Mind Cymru director Sara Moseley said: "There needs to be a greater focus on prevention, earlier intervention and recovery for people with mental health problems.

"We need to keep a focus on making sure that people get the right help and support when they need it, and wherever possible are prevented from getting to a crisis situation."

She called for help in a healthcare setting or "another safe place" which was not a prison cell.

Her words were echoed by Swansea-based mental health charity Hafal.

A spokesman said "retaining independence and promoting the patient's recovery" should be central to all interventions.

South Wales Police said it worked "tirelessly" to take people to "the most appropriate place".

"Of the 679 people who were detained under S136 of the Mental Health Act 1983, 654 were taken to a health-based place of safety or A&E," a spokesman said.

'Preventing crisis'

North Wales Police Det Sgt Dave Brennan said: "North Wales Police is continuing to work with its partners to identify the issues individuals are experiencing with a hope of preventing them falling in to crisis.

"More importantly, how we can assist individuals to better manage their own mental health needs."

Dyfed-Powys Police Chief Constable Mark Collins said forces were responding to an increased level of demand relating to mental health-related incidents.

He said: "Police officers are still spending more time than they should be waiting for people in crisis to be admitted for treatment because of understaffing in NHS services.

"We will continue to work closely with our NHS partners with the ultimate aim of ending the practice of using police cells for those who are unwell."

Both the Home Office and Gwent Police were also contacted for comment.