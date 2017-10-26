Image copyright GWR

A decision to run new trains in south Wales without bilingual signs and announcements has been described as "totally unacceptable".

Great Western Railway said on Twitter it had "no plans" to use the Welsh language on its new high-speed trains.

Minister for Welsh Language Alun Davies and Cardiff councillor Phil Bale have both criticised the decision.

GWR said there were no Welsh language services as the trains are not for Wales only.

Mr Davies tweeted that the move was "extremely disappointing" and "totally unacceptable" while Mr Bale said the company was "stuck in the dark ages".

In a tweet, GWR said: "I'm afraid we have no plans to have bilingual signage and on-board announcements on these services.

"These trains serve both England and Wales, they aren't a dedicated south Wales fleet."

A spokesman from the office of the Welsh Language Commissioner said: "The alleged non investment by Great Western in the Welsh Language is of concern."

It added it was "continuing to work with train companies and others to develop the use of the Welsh Language on a voluntary basis".

The Hitachi 800 engine started in service earlier this month, although the first few were affected by technical problems.

The fleet of intercity trains was designed to be electric but will switch to diesel power from Maidenhead, until lines to Cardiff are electrified.