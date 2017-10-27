Image copyright NRW Image caption Sand running spiders are found in only three places in Wales

Action is needed to conserve spiders that are unique to Wales, including those which only live underground, a review has found.

Some of the 500 species of spiders that live in Wales are found almost nowhere else in the world, according to Natural Resources Wales (NRW).

They include cave spiders found in two places in south Wales and sand running spiders on beaches and sand dunes.

Michael Howe, of NRW, said spiders were "crucial" to the environment.

The review, conducted by NRW in conjunction with the British Arachnological Society, found there were 654 different species of spider in the UK - with almost 500 found in Wales.

Of those, 18 species were critically endangered, with 84 species being endangered or vulnerable in Britain.

They include:

The sand running spider, which is a master of camouflage, found at three locations in Wales, including sand dunes at Morfa Harlech in Gwynedd

The cave dwelling spider, found at only two locations in south Wales, which spends its entire life underground

The fen raft spider, found at Pant y Sais National Nature Reserve and Crymlyn Bog, Swansea - it is one of Britain's largest spiders, with females measuring 13-22mm and males 10-16mm

Mr Howe, invertebrate ecologist for NRW, said: "Great Britain boasts a huge variety of species of spider.

"Spiders are crucial to the environment and this assessment highlights the need to take action to prevent further extinctions of our rarest species."

Helen Smith, conservation officer for the British Arachnological Society, added: "This important new review shows that nearly a fifth of Britain's wonderful diversity of spider species are of conservation concern, including 102 species that are threatened with extinction."