Your Pictures: 25 October - 31 October 2017

  • 1 November 2017
  • From the section Wales

A weekly round-up of your pictures from around Wales.

  • Sgwd Gwladus Waterfall at Pontneddfechan in Glynneath Matthew Jones

    This long-exposure photo of the Sgwd Gwladus Waterfall at Pontneddfechan in Glynneath was taken by Matthew Jones. Would you like to see your picture featured? Send it to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk with your details and information about how you came to take the photograph.

  • Surfers at Porthcawl's Rest Bay Christopher Reynolds

    Sunset surf at Porthcawl's Rest Bay, courtesy of Christopher Reynolds.

  • Craig Cwm Silyn in Snowdonia Iwan Williams

    A misty Craig Cwm Silyn in Snowdonia, captured by Iwan Williams.

  • Llyn Padarn in Snowdonia Nick Dallimore

    A moody view above Llyn Padarn in Snowdonia, taken by walker Nick Dallimore.

  • A rainbow over the Elan Valley Paul Wallace

    This rainbow over the Elan Valley, Powys, was captured by Paul Wallace.

  • A witches hat on a fence post in Snowdonia Mel Garside

    Strange discoveries while hiking in Snowdonia, taken by Mel Garside, set the scene for Halloween.

  • Peiran Falls ,Hafod Estate, Pont Rhydygroes Guto Jones

    Guto Jones captured this view of Peiran Falls on the Hafod Estate at Pontrhydygroes in Ceredigion.

  • A girl on top of a rock at Broad Haven in Pembrokeshire Brooke Evans-Harris

    Brooke Evans-Harries spies her sister Rowan on top of a rock at Broad Haven, Pembrokeshire.

  • Penmaenpool Bridge by the George Hotel on the Mawddach Danny Jones

    Danny Jones shot this view of Penmaenpool Bridge in Dolgellau, Gwynedd.

  • A lone fisherman at the River Conwy in Deganwy in Conwy county. Marcus Evans

    A lone fisherman settles down for an evening fishing on the River Conwy at Deganwy, Conwy county, by Marcus Evans.

  • A robin Tracey Dunford

    Tracey Dunford captured this robin at Forest Farm in Cardiff.

  • Penarth Pier Steven Trahearn

    Penarth Pier in Vale of Glamorgan, as seen by Steven Trahearn, of Barry.

More on this story