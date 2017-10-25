Image copyright Alamy

A Welsh MP is calling for tougher rules on hire purchase agreements after retailer BrightHouse was told to pay £14.8m back to its customers.

Nick Smith, MP for Blaenau Gwent, has been calling for more regulation in the rent-to-own sector in parliament.

The Financial Conducts Authority (FCA) told BrightHouse they must pay back 249,000 customers who were not refunded after cancelling agreements.

Mr Smith said the verdict shows the system was not "fair and affordable".

"This is about families struggling to get by facing no other option than eye-watering mark-ups under the guise of small weekly payments", he said.

"When companies like BrightHouse can set up shop in places like Ebbw Vale and sell a £280 cot for £780, that just isn't right."

BrightHouse has 18 outlets in Wales, and was told by the FCA it was not acting as a responsible lender.

One shopper said: "They don't tell you about the small print and that's where they get everyone on. Because I'm not a very good reader they read it to us and it's not fair."

But another said: "I've always been with BrightHouse. Because I'm on benefits I can't save to buy the appliances I found it cheaper to hire purchase them."