Further education colleges are threatening to withdraw support for a new funding body for post-16 education.

Colleges Wales says its backing for a new funding commission is in question unless school sixth forms are part of its remit.

The new body would replace the Higher Education Funding Council for Wales (Hefcw) and cover colleges, workplace learning and universities.

The Welsh government says it will consider responses to a consultation.

Plans for a body to oversee post-compulsory education and training were set out by the government following a review by education expert Prof Ellen Hazelkorn.

The proposals include scrapping Hefcw and setting up a new body with a wider remit - the Tertiary Education and Research Commission for Wales.

Colleges Wales, which represents Wales' further education colleges, says it supports moves to "break down silos" but says school sixth forms must be included in order for it to succeed.

Chief executive Iestyn Davies said sixth form provision in schools and colleges should be covered by the same body.

He said: "It doesn't make sense to us to separate the two parts of provision that are equally important for the future of post-16 education and training in Wales.

"If that commitment is not made by the cabinet secretary and the government going forward, we really question the extent we can support the creation of the body in the first place."

He added: "We have deep concerns about trying to support an agency or a body that we believe would end up being set up to fail.

"What we want is the best provision made in order to get the best outcomes for our learners and that must be including sixth form.

"It is highly unlikely that it would get our unequivocal support if it doesn't include sixth form within its remit."

A Welsh Government spokesman said: "We welcome Colleges Wales' contribution to our recently closed consultation on a commission to oversee skills and the higher and further education sectors in Wales.

"Our White Paper included specific questions on the potential role of the commission in relation to sixth forms. We will now take time to consider the responses to the White Paper before issuing a further technical consultation in the new year."