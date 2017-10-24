Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The disease has been detected in two Scottish herds

Welsh farmers have been advised to be on the look-out for signs of Bluetongue amongst their cattle.

The insect-spread virus, which does not pose a threat to human health, has been found in a number of French imported cattle in Scotland and England.

Chief Veterinary Officer for Wales, Christianne Glossop, has warned of the "severe impact" Bluetongue can have on affected farms.

The last outbreak of the virus in the UK was in south England in 2007.

The Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) picked up infected animals through the post-import testing regime.

Action is being taken to prevent the spread of disease, with movement restrictions at affected premises, targeted surveillance and the humane culling of animals where necessary.

Prof Glossop said: "I'd like to remind Welsh farmers to be vigilant for signs of the disease. I'd ask farmers to consider very carefully the risks which come with bringing animals from disease-affected areas into their herds."