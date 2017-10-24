Producer Patricia Llewellyn dies aged 50

Image copyright Peter Kramer/Getty Images Image caption Jamie Oliver has paid tribute to Patricia Llewellyn on social media.

Patricia Llewellyn, TV producer from west Wales, has died of cancer aged 55.

Llewellyn helped launch the careers of Jamie Oliver through The Naked Chef series and helped Gordon Ramsay gain fame with Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares and The F Word.

Jamie Oliver described Llewellyn as "one of the most gifted matriarchs of the TV industry" in a tribute to her on his Instagram page.

Llewellyn was managing director of Optomen from 2005-2016.

In a tribute to Llewellyn on Instagram, celebrity chef Jamie Oliver wrote, "sadly today I found out my dear friend and the producer that discovered me 20 years ago as the Naked Chef passed away losing her battle to Cancer.

"People often said in the Naked Chef, who is the voice that asks you all those questions and that was dear Pat."

"She was an amazing, kind, fun & truly wonderful woman, she had a huge impact on me and my early TV career. Without question one of the most gifted matriarchs of the TV industry. Her ability to spot talent and her timing together with oodles of creativity and sheer drive made her a real force. She will be sorely missed."

She spotted Jamie Oliver "doing spinach in the background" of an episode of BBC2's A River Cafe Christmas when she approached him, before they launched The Naked Chef.

Llewellyn, from the Carmarthenshire town of Newcastle Emlyn, joined Optomen in 1994.

In 2008, Llewellyn co-founded One Potato Two Potato with Gordon Ramsay to produce all of the chef's television series. She worked on shows including Gordon Behind Bars and US series Kitchen Nightmares and Hotel Hell.

She was responsible for selling the two independent companies to All3Media in 2010 for around £40m.

Jane Turton, All3Media chief executive, described her as an "extraordinary woman" and "fantastic business leader".