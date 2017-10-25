Image caption More than 10% of new fathers say they have suffered with postnatal depression, according to National Childbirth Trust research. Photograph posed by a model.

All new fathers should be screened for signs of postnatal depression, a mental health campaigner has said.

Mark Williams, of Bridgend-based charity Fathers Reaching Out, wants greater recognition of the effects of difficult or traumatic births on men.

He called for fathers to have the same mental health checks as mothers.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) said there were no plans to change its guidelines on the issue.

Currently, all new mothers' well-being is gauged using the Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale, a questionnaire which asks women to assess their mental state.

Mr Williams, who set up the Fathers Reaching Out support group after suffering with postnatal depression, has been invited to address MPs in the House of Commons next month.

He will tell politicians he wants the mental health of new fathers to be evaluated by health visitors and doctors in the same way as new mothers.



Mr Williams, 41, and his wife, Michelle, 39, both suffered from postnatal depression after the birth of their son, Ethan, by Caesarean section after a 24-labour in 2004.

He said that when he had to look after her and the baby, with his wife often unable to get out of bed, it caused him "anxiety" and left him unable to talk about his feelings.

"It put a strain on our relationship but I couldn't talk to my friends about it. They did not know what was going on and I changed," he said.

"I was moody and I'm usually a happy chap, and I was drinking more to try to block it out.

"There was pressure everywhere. I felt a lot of frustration. I remember I was in a car park one day and I just broke down crying."

In particular, he is concerned post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in men who have witnessed difficult births is not picked up soon enough.



He wants the clinical guidelines put out by NICE to health workers on antenatal and postnatal mental health to reflect the potential for men to develop PTSD after a birth.

Mr Williams will address politicians and perinatal mental health experts at the House of Commons on 20 November at an "awareness-raising" event.

A spokesman for mental health organisation MIND Cymru said: "Having a baby is a big life change for both mums and dads. Coping with a major transition can affect anyone's mental health, especially for new parents who will likely experience difficulties with finances, sleep and relationships with friends and family."

The charity said men were half as likely to talk to friends about problems as women and only 31% of men discussed worries with their relatives, compared to 54% of women.

"Men are much more likely to rely solely on their partner, if anyone at all. This puts men at a greater risk of emotional isolation," the spokesman added.

'Huge upheaval'

A Public Health Wales said the mental health of fathers, both prior to and after the birth of a child, "can play an important role in both the family's and the mother's overall wellbeing".

A spokesman said the All Wales Perinatal Mental Health Steering Group, which includes health boards, academics, voluntary organisations and those with experience, would be exploring the impact of paternal mental wellbeing within the family.

Dr Sarah McMullen, head of Knowledge at parent support charity, The National Childbirth Trust, said: "New fathers may not have physically given birth, but they are facing a time of huge upheaval - in their relationships, their finances and their home life - and this can and does put enormous strain on them.

"Should we just tell them to man up? To pull themselves together? Of course not. That would simply exacerbate the problem. We are talking about depression and it needs to be recognised and treated."

A spokeswoman for NICE said the guidelines on checks for postnatal depression were last reviewed this year and "no new evidence" arose which would have brought about a change.

"It is unlikely that they will be reviewed again for another few years," she added.