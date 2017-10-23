Lorry gets stuck under Cardiff railway bridge
- 23 October 2017
- From the section Wales
A lorry got stuck while trying to pass under a low bridge near Cardiff Central train station.
The vehicle became wedged under the railway bridge on Penarth Road at about 12:30 BST.
The lorry was stuck for almost an hour and delayed trains running on the lines above, however services are now running again.
The bridge warns vehicles exceeding 14ft (4.26m) in height to find an alternative route.