Image caption Work was taking place on Monday to clear debris from the front in Aberystwyth

Storm-threatened coastal towns should be protected by a national sea defence programme, an Aberystwyth councillor has said.

Debris was being cleaned up from the front after Storm Brian hit the Ceredigion resort over the weekend.

While town councillor Alun Williams said damage was "superficial", he said many towns could be "under threat" from high tides caused by severe weather.

The Welsh Government has been asked to comment.

Speaking to BBC Radio Wales' Good Morning Wales programme Mr Williams said: "Wales as a nation has sea on three sides and if key towns like Aberystwyth are under threat, many others must be also.

"We need a national programme for sea defences.

"Councils are happy to help, but 15 out of 22 have a coast line, which means major infrastructure planning at all levels is needed."

Image caption Bollards on the front outside the Richmond Hotel following the storm

Echoing his calls, Richard Griffiths, who runs the Richmond Hotel on Aberystwyth's sea front, described the current defences as "old, tired and brittle".

Ceredigion council hopes to reopen Marine Terrace to junctions with Terrace Road and Albert Place later on Monday after a clean-up operation.

While Mr Griffiths said the latest storm did not cause the same scale of damage as one in 2014, he pointed to large boulders that make up the sea wall being knocked out of place by waves.

He also said small bricks that formed the surface were "tossed around like confetti".

"We have to look seriously at how we can improve it. In parts, maybe taking away the old Victorian defences and putting in new ones," he said.

""Creating a curve shape that sends the impact of the waves back to sea. It is inevitable we will have to look at this.

"There is no point patching it up as this is not going away because we will have storm after storm."

Ceredigion council has also been asked to comment.