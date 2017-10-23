Concerns about a trend towards a dairy-free vegan diet have been raised by farmers in Wales.

Wales Dairy Show chairman Colin Evans said a rise in vegan celebrities meant farmers needed to "prove" that they "produce food in a healthy manner".

A survey by the Vegan Society last year found that 3.25% of the UK population are now vegetarians, and that the number of vegans is growing.

NFU Cymru stressed vegans only represent about 1% of people.

But Mr Evans said: "It must be of concern to us. Celebrities are now getting behind promotional drives for veganism or vegetarianism."

"We must have the answers ready for these people and to prove that we do look after our animals and we do produce food in a healthy manner."

Image caption Wales Dairy Show chairman Colin Evans highlighted the rise in celebrities becoming vegans

NFU Cymru Milk Board member Gareth Richards, a dairy farmer at Alltyfyrddin Farm in Abergwili, Carmarthenshire, said farmers needed to do more to promote their produce.

"We don't go out and publicise ourselves enough. It's something we definitely need to do more of, whether it's about talking to shoppers in the supermarket, in farmers markets, or whatever," he said.

NFU Cymru said the increase must be put in context, with a spokesman saying: "Vegans only account for around 1% of the UK population."

He added: "The vegan activism we've seen on a UK level in recent months represents an extremist view of dairy farming which portrays a completely inaccurate image of the UK dairy industry.

"Dairy farmers are proud to produce high quality milk and dairy products for the public to consume.

"Over 98% of the British public eat, drink and enjoy dairy products as part of a healthy, balanced diet."