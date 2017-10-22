Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Wales was battered by Storm Brian gales

Most roads and railway lines have reopened after Storm Brian caused heavy disruption on Saturday.

The strongest gusts on the UK mainland have been in Wales, with 78mph (125 km/h) winds recorded at Aberdaron, Gwynedd, and Capel Curig, Conwy county.

Homes across south Wales lost power but electricity has since been restored.

A flood warning is still in place for Trefriw, Conwy county, as well as a number of flood alerts.

The M4's Briton Ferry Bridge in Neath Port Talbot, the M48 Severn Bridge in Monmouthshire and the A477 Cleddau Bridge in Pembrokeshire have reopened after being closed for most of Saturday.

But the Britannia Bridge between Anglesey and the mainland remains closed to high-sided vehicles.

Railway lines between Maesteg and Tondu, in Bridgend, and Porthmadog and Pwllheli, in Gwynedd, were both shut due to the adverse weather.

A train struck a tree near Cross Keys, Caerphilly county, but no injuries were reported. The line between Cardiff and Ebbw Vale reopened on Saturday evening.

Image copyright Matthew Horwood Image caption People have been spotted taking photographs from Porthcawl harbour wall

National Rail is advising passengers not to travel along the Cambrian Coast line between Pwllheli or Aberystwyth and Shrewsbury.

Dozens of Arriva Trains Wales services were also cancelled on Saturday and there are still widespread delays on the network as temporary speed restrictions are in place on the majority of railway routes.

Image caption Waves crashing over Aberystwyth promenade

Image copyright Matthew Horwood Image caption A woman takes a picture in the high winds

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) had warned that the coastline was likely to be "extremely dangerous this weekend" and urged people to avoid it.

Roads off Aberystwyth's seafront - Marine Terrace, Victoria Terrace and New Promenade - and at nearby Aberaeron were shut due to the high tide.

At one point, more than 1,700 homes were left without power - with Newport, Pembrokeshire and Caerphilly the worst affected areas.

Electricity has since been restored to all properties.