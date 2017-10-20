Image caption The Gentle Good is the stage name of Gareth Bonello

The Gentle Good has been announced as the winner of the Welsh Music Prize 2017 for their fourth album Ruins/Adfeilion.

The singer-songwriter and folk musician from Cardiff, whose real name is Gareth Bonello, was given the award during a ceremony in the city's Old Library.

The album, released on Cardiff label Bubblewrap Records, had been up against 11 others.

They ranged from psychedelic doom metal to agro-atomic jazz.

The prize is growing in reputation after being founded seven years ago by festival promoter John Rostron and BBC Radio 1 DJ Huw Stephens.

Image caption Prize has 'grown in stature' says DJ Huw Stephens

Stephens said: "The shortlist this year was particularly strong.

"We are very proud of these great albums being made by Welsh musicians, released on thriving independent labels. Celebrating and promoting them is very important.

"After much deliberation, the judges decided on The Gentle Good's album, a stunning record that has reached a worldwide audience on an independent Cardiff label."

Previous winners include Super Furry Animals frontman Gruff Rhys and singer-songwriter Georgia Ruth, who were both on this year's shortlist.