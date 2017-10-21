Image caption The seafront at Aberystwyth was shut to traffic during Storm Imogen in 2016

Wales is facing winds of up to 70mph as Storm Brian causes roads to close and public transport to be cancelled.

Roads off Aberystwyth's seafront and at nearby Aberaeron, Ceredigion, are shut on Saturday morning as a yellow "be aware" Met Office warning is in place.

Seven flood warnings have been issued for the west Wales coast.

The worst flooding is expected early as it coincides with high tides and the A487 in Pembrokeshire between St Davids and Haverfordwest is shut at Newgale.

BBC Wales weather presenter Sue Charles said gusts of more than 65mph (104km/h) had been recorded at Mumbles in Swansea, Capel Curig in Conwy county and Pembrey, Carmarthenshire, before 08:00 BST on Saturday.

Image copyright Met Office Image caption The Met Office weather warning covers most of Wales

A number of flood alerts have also been issued by Natural Resources Wales around the coast, from the Wye Estuary in Monmouthshire to Anglesey.

It said the coastline was likely to be "extremely dangerous this weekend" and has urged people to avoid it.

Marine Terrace, Victoria Terrace and New Promenade in Aberystwyth will shut at high tide, expected after 09:00 BST.

Quay Parade in Aberaeron will also be closed by Ceredigion council "due to the risk of waves overtopping and causing damage".

Image caption A car struggling to cross a road in Newgale on Monday

The weather warning for wind started at 04:00 on Saturday and lasts until midnight with 70mph (112km/h) coastal gales forecast.

High tides in these locations are expected to peak between 06:00 and 11:00 on Saturday.

Ceredigion council has warned people to "keep away" from seafronts and "be careful" on low lying land where coastal flooding is possible.

Meanwhile, trains between Llandudno and Blaenau Ffestiniog are affected and have been stopped for essential maintenance following damage caused by severe weather. A replacement bus service is in operation.

Network Rail has warned passengers to plan for possible disruption and to check their train is running as scheduled before they travel.

Temporary speed restrictions will be in place on the majority of railway routes in Wales.

Stena Line has cancelled the 13:10 BST service between Fishguard and Rosslare.

Western Power said engineers were on standby to deal with power cuts.

