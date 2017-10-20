Image caption The seafront at Aberystwyth was shut to traffic during Storm Imogen in 2016

Roads around Aberystwyth's seafront will be closed for three hours on Saturday morning as Wales is expected to be battered by Storm Brian.

The Met Office has issued a yellow "be aware" warning from 04:00 BST on Saturday until midnight with 70mph (112km/h) coastal gales forecast.

The worst is expected in the morning with flooding possible as it coincides with high tides.

It comes days after Storm Ophelia brought 90mph (145km/h) winds.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has issued flood warnings and said the worst affected areas are likely to be along exposed sections from southern Gwynedd to Llantwit Major in the Vale of Glamorgan.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Derek's Storm Brian Wales weather warning

High tides in these locations are expected to peak between 06:00 and 11:00 on Saturday.

Marine Terrace, Victoria Terrace and New Promenade in Aberystwyth will shut at high tide, expected after 09:00.

Quay Parade in Aberaeron will also be closed by Ceredigion council "due to the risk of waves overtopping and causing damage".

The coastal road at Newgale in Pembrokeshire - the main A487 between St Davids and Haverfordwest - will also be closed from 07:00 and the situation would be assessed after 08:20 high tide.

Richard Hancox from NRW said conditions across the coastline are likely to be "extremely dangerous this weekend" and he urged people to avoid visiting at this time.

"We know people are tempted to try and take photos of these storms, but it really isn't worth putting your life at risk," he said.

Ceredigion council has warned people to "keep away" from seafronts and "be careful" on low lying land where coastal flooding is possible.

"Strong winds, large waves and high tides are predicted over the weekend and sea spray and waves could be dangerous and could contain debris," a council statement said.

Image copyright Network Rail Image caption High winds carried a trampoline onto the railway track

Network Rail has also warned passengers to plan for possible disruption and to check their train is running as scheduled before they travel.

Temporary speed restrictions will be in place on the majority of routes in Wales.

People living near the railway have also been asked to ensure garden furniture, equipment and trampolines are secure and not at risk of being blown onto the tracks.

Western Power said engineers were on standby to deal with power cuts.

Monday's Storm Ophelia caused widespread disruption on roads, rail and ferry services, damage to buildings and thousands of homes were left without power.