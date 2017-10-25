Your Pictures: 18 October - 24 October 2017
A weekly round-up of pictures from around Wales.
-
Katherine Prosser
Lazing on a sunny afternoon: Katherine Prosser captured this chilled out scene at Gwern Y Domen, Caerphilly. Would you like to see your picture featured? Send it to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk with your details and information about how you came to take the photograph.
-
Paul Chandler
New friends: Puppy Luna makes her first trip to the beach at Ogmore-by-Sea, Vale of Glamorgan, with Seren, 5, and Isla, 4, caught by dad Paul Chandler.
-
Gareth Roberts
🐾 He's got that Friday feeling...This joyful snap of Teddy enjoying Ogmore Beach, Vale of Glamorgan, was taken by Gareth Roberts
-
Donald McNaught
Waterfall walk: Donald McNaught captured the cascading water at Pontneddfechan, Powys.
-
Martyn Blythin
Martyn Blythin took this photograph while flying above Snowdonia in his microlight aircraft while returning to Caernarfon Airport from Liverpool. His colleague can be spotted flying his microlight in the distance.
-
Paul Davies
Paul Davies took this shot of clouds along the coast near Aberystwyth
-
Mel Garside
Washed up: An item found at Dinas Dinlle, Gwynedd, in the aftermath of Storm Brian, taken by Mel Garside
-
Andy Johnston
The pier at Porthcawl has taken a battering in recent weeks, with the remnants of Storm Brian still casting waves over it, as seen by Andy Johnston.
-
Gareth Thompson
Gareth Thompson took this view over Ogmore Vale in south Wales.
-
Trevor Hands
The calm after the story in the Dovey estuary, Gwynedd, as seen by Trevor Hands.
-
Craig Swanson
There's a definite theme this week.... waves crash over Aberystwyth pier in the storm, captured by Craig Swanson.
-
Mandy Llewellyn
Look carefully - can you spot the heron at the falls in Betws-y-Coed, Gwynedd? Mandy Llewellyn did.