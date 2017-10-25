Your Pictures: 18 October - 24 October 2017

  • 25 October 2017
A weekly round-up of pictures from around Wales.

  • Two people and two dogs sitting under a tree Katherine Prosser

    Lazing on a sunny afternoon: Katherine Prosser captured this chilled out scene at Gwern Y Domen, Caerphilly. Would you like to see your picture featured? Send it to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk with your details and information about how you came to take the photograph.

  • Two girls stand on beach at Ogmore on Sea with their puppy, Luna Paul Chandler

    New friends: Puppy Luna makes her first trip to the beach at Ogmore-by-Sea, Vale of Glamorgan, with Seren, 5, and Isla, 4, caught by dad Paul Chandler.

  • Teddy with a stick on Ogmore Beach Gareth Roberts

    🐾 He's got that Friday feeling...This joyful snap of Teddy enjoying Ogmore Beach, Vale of Glamorgan, was taken by Gareth Roberts

  • Pontneddfechan waterfall Donald McNaught

    Waterfall walk: Donald McNaught captured the cascading water at Pontneddfechan, Powys.

  • Snowdonia from the air Martyn Blythin

    Martyn Blythin took this photograph while flying above Snowdonia in his microlight aircraft while returning to Caernarfon Airport from Liverpool. His colleague can be spotted flying his microlight in the distance.

  • Paul Davies took this shot of clouds along the coast near Aberystwyth Paul Davies

  • Washed up: An item found at Dinas Dinlle, Gwynedd, in the aftermath of Storm Brian, taken by Mel Garside Mel Garside

  • Porthcawl pier Andy Johnston

    The pier at Porthcawl has taken a battering in recent weeks, with the remnants of Storm Brian still casting waves over it, as seen by Andy Johnston.

  • Ogmore Vale Gareth Thompson

    Gareth Thompson took this view over Ogmore Vale in south Wales.

  • Dovey estuary Trevor Hands

    The calm after the story in the Dovey estuary, Gwynedd, as seen by Trevor Hands.

  • Aberystwyth pier Craig Swanson

    There's a definite theme this week.... waves crash over Aberystwyth pier in the storm, captured by Craig Swanson.

  • Betws y Coed falls Mandy Llewellyn

    Look carefully - can you spot the heron at the falls in Betws-y-Coed, Gwynedd? Mandy Llewellyn did.

