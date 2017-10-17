Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A car drives through sea foam whipped up by the wind at Trearddur Bay, Holyhead, on Monday

More travel disruption is expected across Wales following Hurricane Ophelia.

It made its way from the Azores in the Atlantic Ocean on Monday but later weakened to a storm.

Roads and railway lines were closed and thousands of homes lost power as it brought strong gusts of wind to Wales.

A number of roads remain closed on Tuesday morning and some Irish Ferries crossings between Holyhead and Dublin are cancelled.

A fallen tree and power cables on the A4086 at Nant Peris has led to its closure overnight, while the A494 in Dolgellau, the A487 at Newgale and the A5 in Gwalchmai on Anglesey are shut.

The Britannia Bridge between Gwynedd and Anglesey has also been closed to high sided vehicles.

But Western Power said power has been restored to all its affected customers in Wales.

Natural Resources Wales has issued three flood warnings for tidal areas at Aberaeron, Aberystwyth seafront and Dale in Pembrokeshire.

When the storm was at its height on Monday, BBC Weather said it recorded a gust of 90mph (145km/h) in Aberdaron, Gwynedd.

The Welsh Ambulance service said a woman was injured after being hit by a falling branch in Wrexham.