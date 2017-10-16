Yosemite rock fall: Climber shielded wife, inquest hears
- 16 October 2017
- From the section Wales
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The British climber who died in a rock fall at Yosemite National Park, California, was protecting his wife, a coroner's court has heard.
Andrew Foster, 32, who lived in Cardiff, died in September after completing a climb on the El Capitan monolith with his wife Lucy.
An inquest into his death has been opened and adjourned at Gloucester Coroners Court.
Mrs Foster, 28, was injured in the incident.