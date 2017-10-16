Image copyright GWR

A new high-speed train has arrived in Wales - after a morning marred by a cancellation, a delay to another service, and broken air conditioning.

The Hitachi 800 engine will be faster and carry more passengers and will run on GWR for the next 27 years.

The first service to Wales was supposed to leave London for Cardiff at 08:15 BST - but was cancelled.

Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns said passengers welcomed the new trains.

"With the latest technology there is always teething problems," he said, following the earlier cancellation.

"I'm excited, because people travelling between Swansea and London Paddington, from today, will be using the most modern trains on the network."

The BBC's One Show presenter and broadcaster Gyles Brandreth described the new train as "swish" as it made its way to Cardiff, on time.

The 11.15 to Cardiff is on time & a swish new train. My fellow traveller is saying, "It was so wet in London I could have been in Swansea." — Gyles Brandreth (@GylesB1) September 29, 2017

The fleet of intercity trains was designed to be electric, but will switch to diesel power from Maidenhead, until lines to Cardiff are electrified.

However, the stretch to Swansea will remain diesel powered, after a decision to scrap plans to extend the electrified network that far west.

The first of the new GWR trains was more than 20 minutes late with leaking air-con.

The first passenger service for the new engines left from Bristol on Monday morning, but arrived in London 41 minutes late.

Passengers on that service also had to deal with a broken air conditioning unit, which saw water cascade into a carriage.

The new trains are capable of travelling at 148mph (240km/h), and will eventually replace the current Intercity engines, but are currently restricted to speeds of 125mph (200km/h).