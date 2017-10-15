Image caption Cedron Sion played Dewi in S4C's Rownd a Rownd for many years

An aspiring actor from Porthmadog, Gwynedd, has won the 2017 Bryn Terfel Scholarship.

Cedron Sion was crowned winner at Bridgend's Sony Theatre live on S4C on Saturday night.

The student from London's Royal Central School of Speech and Drama beat five other finalists to win the £4,000 scholarship towards developing his talent.

He said he was "extremely grateful" for "the wonderful opportunity".

He added: "I intent to use the scholarship to help me along the way and to follow my dream of becoming a professional actor and, hopefully, reach the West End."