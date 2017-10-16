Image copyright Met Office Image caption The yellow warning of wind runs from midday until midnight on Monday

The remnants of Hurricane Ophelia are expected to bring strong gusts of wind to west Wales when it hits Britain's shores on Monday.

Winds of between 55 and 65mph are forecast - up to 80 mph on the coast.

The Met Office said there could be a danger to life from flying debris.

The warning covers much of Wales from midday to midnight, with only a handful of eastern counties escaping the strong gusts.

Issuing a yellow "be aware" warning, the Met Office said road, rail, air may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible.

Both Irish Ferries and Stena Line ferry crossings between Wales and Ireland have been cancelled from Holyhead, Pembroke and Fishguard. Passengers are being advised to check the latest travel updates for sailings.

Power cuts may also occur, with some damage to buildings such as tiles being blown from roofs.

The coast may be affected by spray and large waves.

Sea Trust Wales said more Portuguese man o' war jellyfish could wash up on Welsh beaches as a result of the weather.

Met Office forecaster Alex Burkhill said Ophelia was expected to be an extratropical storm by the time it arrives in Wales.

He said cold sea temperatures mean it will not be strong enough to be categorised as a hurricane when it hits the country.

But he added: "It's definitely something that we are keeping an eye on, for the possibility of some disruptive weather early next week."