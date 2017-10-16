Image copyright PeopleImages/Getty Images Image caption Nearly a fifth of entries in some GCSEs in Wales this year were from Year 10 students

Action is expected to be taken on early GCSE entry in Wales.

An announcement is due later on Monday, following concerns raised over the summer by Education Secretary Kirsty Williams.

Early exam entry was a key reason for a drop in the Wales-wide GCSE results this summer, according to the exam regulator Qualifications Wales.

Nearly a fifth of entries in English language, Welsh and Maths exams in the summer were from pupils from year 10.

In August, Ms Williams described the current situation as "unsustainable".

She signalled that the "perverse incentives" that drove some schools to enter children early "should be taken out of the system".

"I want early entry to be only for the children who will benefit from it," she added.

There were more than 43,000 early entries at GCSE last summer - half way into courses designed for two years.

The results show younger pupils are less likely to gain the very top grades than their Year 11 counterparts.

In addition, it is estimated schools spent more than £3.3m during the 2016-17 academic year on early entry.

'Sufficient support'

Gareth Evans, the director of education policy at University of Wales Trinity St David, said he was worried some schools were entering pupils early to help performance results for the school, and not in the best interest of the student.

"The issue I think is GCSEs were designed for pupils aged 16," he argued.

"If students are sitting the exams a year ahead of schedule, they haven't had sufficient support, content knowledge and training to deliver the best results."

He told BBC Wales' Good Morning Wales programme it was "perfectly legitimate" for some more academic pupils to be entered early.

"Schools are having so much pressure now to achieve certain targets at GCSE," he said.

"The pressure is so great that they are perhaps pushing students through early entry a little earlier than they should do to meet these targets."

But some schools say early GCSE entry benefits students as it gives pupils practice of exams, "good analysis from exam boards" and confidence.

"It frees up time in a packed curriculum in Wales," said Armando DiFinizio, headteacher at Eastern High School in Cardiff.

"It allows us to spend more time on either maths or English in the following year if they gain one of them in the first year.

"And things could happen to a student in year 11 so if they have a GCSE in year 10 we know they are safe and gives them confidence to go into the year 11 exam with a C or D grade, knowing they're just about there if they want to get an A or B."