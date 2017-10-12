A man who had never spoken about being abused as a child came forward after reading a newspaper report of his attacker being jailed, a court heard.

The victim, now in his 20s, was sexually abused by Peter Johnston when he was aged between 11 and 14.

Johnston, 70, of East Parade in Rhyl, Denbighshire, admitted 11 offences at Mold Crown Court.

On Thursday, he was sentenced to a five years and four months in prison on top of a term he is currently serving.

In April 2016, Johnston was jailed for nine years.

Prosecuting barrister Elen Owen told the court the defendant would buy him sweets and take him in his car where the offences took place.

In a victim impact statement, the victim told how it was "the most horrible thing" he ever had to go through, and felt embarrassed and ashamed at what the defendant had done to him.

Defending barrister Owen Edwards said Johnston had been married all his life, had children and was "liked by all".

He said the defendant would probably die in prison.

Johnston was ordered to register as a sex offender for life. An indefinite sexual harm prevention order had already been made.