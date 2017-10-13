Image copyright Getty Images

Making Wales the first "gender-equal nation" is the aim of a new social enterprise being launched on Friday.

The organisation, called Girls Circle, aims to give girls a platform to express their views and create a fairer society.

More than 200 schoolgirls, women and professionals will launch the group at an event in Cardiff.

It follows a survey of 800 14 to 21-year-olds showing 90% do not feel well-enough supported in Wales.

Children's commissioner Sally Holland believes the group will help "support, empower, and inspire girls everywhere to realise their rights".

Founder Nikki Giant, said the campaign aims to "give young women and girls a voice and a platform to air their views and suggestions to create a fairer, more equal Wales".

Full survey results

90% said they were struggling to feel positive about their physical appearance

66% said mental health problems, of some nature, had affected them

59% were concerned that young women do not have the same opportunities as young men

80% felt under pressure to achieve academically

Just a quarter of top elected positions in Welsh councils were held by women and only 4% of Welsh firefighters are female, according to recent research.

Girls from schools and colleges will speak at the launch about issues including a lack of role models and gender stereotypes causing inequality.

Girls Circle wants to look at problems including online bullying and positive mental health, as well as holding annual reviews to measure progress.