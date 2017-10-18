Your Pictures: 11 October - 17 October 2017
A weekly round-up of pictures from around Wales.
Jessica Davies
A pier-less view: Jessica Davies took this shot of Penarth Pier illuminated at night.
Sion Thomas
Twin Peaks: An early morning shot of Cribyn and Pen y Fan, lit by the Harvest Moon. Taken by Sion Thomas.
Sam Rean
Soaking up the sunshine at Barry Island, Vale of Glamorgan - Layla was snapped by proud owner Sam Rean.
Mark Evans
A "golden few minutes before sunset" captured by Mark Evans at Llyn Tanygrisiau, Snowdonia.
James Whelan
"The Lonely Shepherd" on top of Llangattock Mountain in the Brecon Beacons by James Whelan.
David Griffiths
Geese take off over the sunset at Llyn Coron on Anglesey by David Griffiths.
Lauren Iles
This sheep at the Keeper's Pond in Blaenavon was captured on camera by Lauren Iles.
Elaine Delworth
Elaine Delworth captured the stormy waters off Tanybwlch beach in Aberystwyth as Storm Ophelia wreaked havoc.
Paul Thompson
It was full steam ahead for Paul Thompson during his visit to the Welsh Highland Railway in Caernarfon.
Susan Reynolds
Sunset and surfers at Rest Bay in Porthcawl were captured on camera by Susan Reynolds.
Alan Jones
This shot of Llandudno sea front and the Great Orme was taken by Alan Jones.
Mandy Llewellyn
Up in the clouds: Mandy Llewellyn scaled Snowdon in order to capture this view from the summit.
