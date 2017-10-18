Your Pictures: 11 October - 17 October 2017

  • 18 October 2017
A weekly round-up of pictures from around Wales.

    A pier-less view: Jessica Davies took this shot of Penarth Pier illuminated at night. Would you like to see your picture featured? Send it to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk with your details and information about how you came to take the photograph.

    Twin Peaks: An early morning shot of Cribyn and Pen y Fan, lit by the Harvest Moon. Taken by Sion Thomas.

    Soaking up the sunshine at Barry Island, Vale of Glamorgan - Layla was snapped by proud owner Sam Rean.

    A "golden few minutes before sunset" captured by Mark Evans at Llyn Tanygrisiau, Snowdonia.

    "The Lonely Shepherd" on top of Llangattock Mountain in the Brecon Beacons by James Whelan.

    Geese take off over the sunset at Llyn Coron on Anglesey by David Griffiths.

    This sheep at the Keeper's Pond in Blaenavon was captured on camera by Lauren Iles.

    Elaine Delworth captured the stormy waters off Tanybwlch beach in Aberystwyth as Storm Ophelia wreaked havoc.

    It was full steam ahead for Paul Thompson during his visit to the Welsh Highland Railway in Caernarfon.

    Sunset and surfers at Rest Bay in Porthcawl were captured on camera by Susan Reynolds.

    This shot of Llandudno sea front and the Great Orme was taken by Alan Jones.

    Up in the clouds: Mandy Llewellyn scaled Snowdon in order to capture this view from the summit.

