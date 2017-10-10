The M4 is closed after a serious multi-vehicle crash.

All eastbound lanes are shut junction 24 for the Coldra roundabout and junction 23 for the M48 and there is a large amount of traffic stuck on the motorway.

The Wales Air Ambulance, Gwent Police and two fire and rescue crews are currently at the scene.

Two lanes have been closed on the westbound carriageway between junction 23 and junction 23A, causing queues.