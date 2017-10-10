Wales Book of the Year 2017 shortlist announced
The shortlist for the Wales Book of the Year awards for 2017 has been announced.
There are 10 prizes on offer for works of fiction, creative non-fiction and poetry in English and Welsh.
As well as awards in those three categories, there is also a People's Choice winner and an overall winner in both languages.
The winners will be announced at a ceremony in Cardiff's Tramshed on 13 November.
English language shortlist
The Roland Mathias Poetry Award
- What Possessed Me by John Freeman
- The Other City by Rhiannon Hooson
- Psalmody by Maria Apichella
The Rhys Davies Trust Fiction Award
- Pigeon by Alys Conran
- Cove by Cynan Jones
- Ritual, 1969 by Jo Mazelis
The Creative Non-Fiction Award
- The Tradition by Peter Lord
- Jumpin' Jack Flash by Keiron Pim
- The Black Prince of Florence by Catherine Fletcher
The judges for the English prizes are author Tyler Keevil, academic Dimitra Fimi and poet Jonathan Edwards.
Welsh language shortlist
Poetry Award
- Chwilio am Dan by Elis Dafydd
- Llinynnau by Aled Lewis Evans
- Bylchau by Aneirin Karadog
Fiction Award
- Ymbelydredd by Guto Dafydd
- Iddew by Dyfed Edwards
- Y Gwreiddyn by Caryl Lewis
Creative Non-Fiction Award
- Gwenallt by Alan Llwyd
- Optimist Absoliwt by Menna Elfyn
- Cofio Dic, Idris Reynolds
The judges are critic Catrin Beard, author and poet Mari George and bookshop owner Eirian James.
The winners of each category will receive £1,000, while the overall winners will get an additional £3,000.