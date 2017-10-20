Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Irlen Syndrome awareness week runs until Friday

Calls have been made for more sight specialists in schools across Wales, to ensure children with Irlen Syndrome receive a diagnosis.

Irlen UK said children are "being turned off education" because they are not aware they have the condition.

It affects the brain's ability to process visual information and can cause difficulty reading and writing.

Education Secretary Kirsty Williams said all pupils have an eye test when starting school.

Irlen UK said about 15% of people are thought to be affected by the syndrome.

Tests can determine whether a person has it, followed by an assessment to identify which coloured overlays - as glasses or lenses - should be worn.

But it is not yet recognised as a medical condition, meaning assessment and treatment is not funded by the NHS.

People with the disorder said they believed earlier intervention would have helped them.

Jennifer Owen, 28, from Merthyr Tydfil, found out she had the disorder in 2012 and now campaigns to raise awareness of the condition.

Image caption Charity Merthyr Mendicants helped Jennifer Owen fund her first pair of specialist glasses

She did not gain any GCSEs and believes she would have done better if she had been screened in school.

"I couldn't read or write. My teachers thought I wasn't trying," she said. "There's a risk of children falling through the net."

Sarah Chambers, 45, from Cardiff, who has Irlen, said her daughter has recently been diagnosed aged eight.

She claimed teachers were not trained to properly identify when a child might have it, meaning they "go through school thinking they're failing".

Ms Chambers added cost was another issue, as many families might not be able to afford the private assessments.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption For people with Irlen Syndrome, words can stand out, look blurred or wobbly on a page

What is Irlen Syndrome?

A perceptual processing disorder- it is not an optical problem

Symptoms include distortion of words, brightness and glare, effects on reading and writing, poor motivation

People with the condition may also have ADHD, dyslexia and behavioural problems

Coloured overlays can be worn to filter out specific wavelengths of light

It can cost up to £450 for a private assessment and coloured overlays

Stephanie Jamison, Irlen director and diagnostician for south Wales and south west England, said there are seven Irlen UK certified screeners in schools across Wales but more were needed.

While funding for testing is available at university level, she said children may struggle to reach further education without a diagnosis.

"They could have been turned off education because studying is so difficult for them," she said.

"Sometimes children are being excluded from school for it.

"Irlen isn't just a reading problem, it's a light sensitivity issue which can have a wider impact like poor concentration and fatigue."

Ms Jamison acknowledged budget constraints and said certified specialists could be shared between schools.

Ms Williams said: "The Welsh Government recognises the importance of putting in place early and effective interventions to ensure that any learner experiencing difficulties with their vision is not adversely affected in terms of their educational outcomes."