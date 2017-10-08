Image copyright Traffic Wales

A major road in Carmarthenshire has been closed in both directions after a milk tanker caught fire.

The A48 is shut between Carmarthen and Nantycaws after the vehicle caught fire just before 16:00 BST on Sunday.

Two fire crews have been sent to tackle the blaze and Dyfed-Powys Police warned drivers to expect delays.

A Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said the tanker driver received a precautionary check from an ambulance crew.