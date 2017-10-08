Stars of the big and small screen are set to attend the 26th Bafta Cymru ceremony later.

DJ and presenter Huw Stephens will return to host the ceremony at St David's Hall, Cardiff for a third time.

Peter Capaldi (Doctor Who), Tom Cullen (Downton Abbey) and Vicky McClure (Line of Duty) are among the famous faces expected to attend.

The awards honour excellence in performance and production within film, games and television in Wales.

Image caption Lucie Jones will perform at the awards

Owen Teale (Game of Thrones), Richard Mylan (Waterloo Road) and Alexandra Roach (The Iron Lady) are also expected to make an appearance on the red carpet.

There will be live performances by Lucie Jones, of Eurovision and X-Factor fame, and Welsh singer-songwriter Betsy.

Three programmes marking the 50th anniversary of the Aberfan disaster lead the nominations for the 26th annual Bafta Cymru awards.

The awards also include five nominations each for BBC television drama Sherlock and feature film The Lighthouse.

A record 55 productions are recognised on the shortlist ahead of the award ceremony.

A broader eligibility criteria for this year's awards, which allow recognition for Welsh talent working on UK network productions, sees Welsh actress Kimberley Nixon receive a nomination for her role in the BBC drama Ordinary Lies.

The new criteria also allows Euros Lyn and Catrin Meredydd to be nominated for best director and production design for their work on the BBC's feature-length drama Damilola, Our Loved Boy.

Manic Street Preachers frontman James Dean Bradfield is among the nominees for original music in The Aberfan Young Wives Club, while BBC News anchorman Huw Edwards is a best-presenter nominee for Aberfan: The Fight for Justice.