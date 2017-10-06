Image copyright SNowdonia National Park Authority Image caption Most of Wales' peatlands are upland blanket bog

Welsh peatlands in Snowdonia and the Brecon Beacons are to get £1m in funding to help restoration.

The cash for the Mawndiroedd Cymru project will help train land managers to conserve the delicate environments.

Funded by the Welsh Government, the Mawndiroedd Cymru project will now appoint three officers to oversee the work.

Backers said it will ensure the 173,000 acres (70,000 hectares) of the land will have a "prosperous future".

"Peat restoration is beneficial to all elements of today's society as it reduces carbon emissions, improves water quality and improves river management," said Rhys Owen, the head of agriculture and conservation at the Snowdonia National Park Authority.

"In addition, it will assist land managers in improving grazing opportunities, it will retain the distinctiveness of our historic landscapes and preserve prehistoric features."

As well as the two national parks working together on the scheme, both the National Trust and Natural Resources Wales will be partners.

The project hopes to become a national hub for research on the peatlands, and to drive investment in the areas as part of the UK Peatland Code programme.