A470 Storey Arms crash: Merthyr Tydfil victim named
- 5 October 2017
- From the section Wales
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man killed in a three-vehicle crash on the A470 has been named as Andrew James Griffiths.
The collision, involving two cars and a lorry, happened between Merthyr Tydfil and Brecon in Powys at about 17:30 BST on Monday.
The 35-year-old from Merthyr Tydfil died at the scene of the crash at Storey Arms on Monday.
Dyfed-Powys Police said the cause of the crash was still being investigated.