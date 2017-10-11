Your Pictures: 4 October - 10 October 2017

  • 11 October 2017
A weekly round-up of pictures from around Wales.

  • Rowers in the sea off Penarth, with the pier in the background - a black and white image Tracey Dunford

    Making a splash - rowers take on a sea challenge off Penarth in Vale of Glamorgan, captured by Tracey Dunford. Would you like to see your picture featured? Send it to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk with your details and information about how you came to take the photograph.

  • Star gazing: Steve Liddiard captured the stars as light faded over Langland Bay in Swansea Steve Liddiard

    Star gazing: Steve Liddiard captured the stars as light faded over Langland Bay in Swansea.

  • Sunrise in Tenby Mandy Llewellyn

    Sleepy at sunrise: Mandy Llewellyn captured this early morning shot in Tenby.

  • Autumnal reflections at the Punchbowl, near Blaenavon James Whelan

    Autumnal reflections: This colourful scene was captured at sunrise by James Whelan at the Punchbowl, near Blaenavon.

  • Southerndown in the Vale of Glamorgan Ela Fraczkowska

    This pair were bracing themselves for a swim at Southerndown in Vale of Glamorgan, courtesy of Ela Fraczkowska.

  • Sunset seen from Twmbarlwm Iron Age hill fort Angela Hunt

    The sun goes down from the lofty heights of Twmbarlwm Iron Age hill fort in Cwmcarn forest, Caerphilly county, as seen by Angela Hunt.

  • Mynydd-y-Gaer, above Pencoed, taken at sunrise by Gareth Thompson Gareth Thompson

    Sunrise over the wind farm at Mynydd-y-Gaer, above Pencoed, near Bridgend, as snapped by Gareth Thompson.

  • The estuary in Cardigan by William James William James

    Stormy clouds gathering over the estuary in Cardigan, Ceredigion, in this photo taken by William James.

  • Sunset over Worms Head by Richard Moult Richard Moult

    This colourful sunset over Worms Head, at Rhossili, Gower, was captured by Richard Moult.

  • Reservoir in Elan Valley, by John Bendle John Bendle

    The calm waters of this reservoir in the Elan Valley, in Powys, were captured by John Bendle.

  • Bute Park, in Cardiff, by Rebecca Jones Rebecca Jones

    Rebecca Jones spotted this autumnal scene while walking through Bute Park, in Cardiff.

  • Pontsticill reservoir, which lies between the counties of Powys and Merthyr Tydfil, taken by Mike Gardiner Mike Gardiner

    Pontsticill reservoir, which lies between the counties of Powys and Merthyr Tydfil, taken by Mike Gardiner

