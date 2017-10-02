Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Handmade cotton yarn or khadi was one of Gandhi's pet themes during India's freedom struggle

A statue of Mahatma Gandhi is to be unveiled in Cardiff to mark the 148th anniversary of his birth.

The 6ft (182cm) bronze effigy will be unveiled at 15:20 BST at the end of Lloyd George Avenue in Cardiff Bay.

Gandhi's grandson Mr Satishkumar Dhupelia, Indian diplomats and First Minister Carwyn Jones will be in attendance.

The statue cost £65,000 and was funded by three years of donations to the Hindu Council of Wales.

Sculptors Ram Sutar and his son Anil of Noida, India, created the statue that depicts Gandhi holding a staff in one hand and the Hindu book The Bhagavad Gita in the other.

Vimla Patel, chairwoman of the Hindu Council of Wales, said: "Mahatma Gandhi is an inspiration to current and future generations to live to together in peace and harmony and to treat each other with love and respect irrespective of one's religion, culture or race."

Gandhi is known all over the world for the non-violent resistance he led in India. On 15 August, India celebrated the 70th anniversary of its independence from British rule.

Raj Aggarwal, the honorary consul for India in Wales said: "This statue shows the important bonds between the two nations of India and Wales and the great relations for the Indian diaspora who have made Wales their home.

"We hope this statue will stand as a tribute to those ongoing good relations and help us move towards even stronger cultural and trade developments for our two great nations."