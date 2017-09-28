From the section

Image copyright AFP Image caption El Capitan is one of the best-known landmarks in Yosemite

A Welsh climber has been killed by a rockslide in Yosemite National Park in California, officials have said.

The man was trapped alongside his partner when rocks fell from El Capitan, a rock formation above Yosemite Valley.

It happened shortly before 14:00 local time (21:00 BST) on Wednesday.

The woman remains in a "critical condition" after being airlifted from the collapse, park officials said.