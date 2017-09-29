Trains could have more staff under the next rail franchise, the first minster has announced.

Carwyn Jones said it was part of a series of commitments made by the Welsh Government for the Wales and Borders Rail Service.

It comes as Economy Secretary Ken Skates confirmed final tenders had been invited for the service.

That is despite the Department for Transport (DfT) and the Welsh Government failing to finalise a deal.

Powers to decide who runs services on the Wales and Borders line were due to be devolved earlier this year, but now may not be handed to the Welsh Government until 2018.

At the heart of the dispute is an argument over whether the DfT should give the Welsh Government £1bn in cash over 15 years.

Yet the two sides have decided to press ahead with the tender process to appoint someone to run the services.

Image copyright Welsh Government Image caption The winner will also run the proposed South Wales Metro transport network

Following "positive and constructive discussions" with the union Wales TUC, Mr Jones said the commitments included:

An expectation of more staff employed on the franchise

A safety critical conductor (guard) on all trains and services

Heavy rail infrastructure outside of core valleys lines will remain with Network Rail

Working with the unions around their aspirations for ticket office and station staff

"If future legislation allows", for the service to be part of a UK national integrated railway under public ownership

Mr Jones said: "Our hard working railway staff are a major asset in delivering a modern and safe railway and it is right that they are central to our ambitious plans for the new Wales & Border Services and South Wales Metro.

"These are progressive commitments that will mean a better service for passengers and a better railway in Wales, and I look forward to this positive dialogue continuing as we develop our plans."

Meanwhile, the economy secretary said a "resolution is near" in the row between the UK and Welsh governments over the new service.

Image caption Ken Skates said there had been positive talks between both governments

Mr Skates said: "There is will on both sides to ensure that the settlement works for Wales and the Borders."

As previously announced, the four bidders in the running to take over the franchise are Abellio Rail Cymru, Arriva Trains Wales, KeolisAmey and MTR Corporation (Cymru) Ltd.

"From rolling stock to frequency of services, Metros to profit thresholds, this final tender will provide the blueprint for what these four giants of the rail industry are bidding to provide Wales," said Mr Skates.

The services on the lines are currently run by Arriva Trains Wales and an announcement on the successful bidder will be made in the new year.