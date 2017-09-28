Wales

BBC Radio Wales presenter Alan Thompson dies

  • 28 September 2017
Alan Thompson

BBC Radio Wales presenter Alan Thompson has died in hospital aged 54 after a short illness.

Paying tribute to him, BBC Radio Wales Editor Colin Paterson described him as a "champion of the Welsh music scene".

"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with his family and many friends today," he said.

A tribute to Thompson will be broadcast at 23:00 BST on BBC Radio Wales on Sunday.