BBC Radio Wales presenter Alan Thompson dies
- 28 September 2017
- From the section Wales
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
BBC Radio Wales presenter Alan Thompson has died in hospital aged 54 after a short illness.
Paying tribute to him, BBC Radio Wales Editor Colin Paterson described him as a "champion of the Welsh music scene".
"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with his family and many friends today," he said.
A tribute to Thompson will be broadcast at 23:00 BST on BBC Radio Wales on Sunday.