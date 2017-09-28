Wales

Lorry plunges 200m down B4391 mountainside after crash

  • 28 September 2017
  • From the section Wales
Police car

A lorry has plunged 200m down a mountainside after a crash with a van.

The incident happened on the B4391 between Bala, Gwynedd, and Llangynog, Powys, just after 08:40 BST on Thursday.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue service are attending, along with Dyfed-Powys Police and the Welsh Ambulance service.

Officers said the road will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

Related Topics