A lorry has plunged 200m down a mountainside after a crash with a van.

The incident happened on the B4391 between Bala, Gwynedd, and Llangynog, Powys, just after 08:40 BST on Thursday.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue service are attending, along with Dyfed-Powys Police and the Welsh Ambulance service.

Officers said the road will remain closed for the foreseeable future.