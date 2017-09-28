Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The job description says the next boss of the WJEC should have "excellent communication skills."

A teaching union has said it is "disappointed" that the next boss of Wales' main exam body will not have to speak Welsh.

A job description for the next chief executive of the WJEC says speaking the language is "desirable" but not essential.

UCAC said this was "surprising" as the successful candidate would have to talk daily to teachers speaking Welsh.

The WJEC said it was committed to providing a bi-lingual service.

The successful candidate of the body - which sets the GCSE and A level exams sat by pupils in Wales - will claim a salary of up to £120,000 and lead an organisation of 400 staff.

Elaine Edwards, general secretary of UCAC told BBC Wales' Newyddion 9 programme: "The WJEC is one of the most important education bodies in Wales and Welsh should be essential as part of that role."

In a statement the WJEC said: "Successful candidates will be encouraged to undertake Welsh language training where necessary.

"Whoever gets the job will also need to understand fully the needs of the Welsh medium sector."