It is important for Wales to continue investing in renewable energy, according to the environment secretary.

Lesley Griffiths' comments come ahead of the biggest onshore wind farm in Wales and England being officially opened in south Wales on Thursday.

There are 76 turbines at the £365m Pen y Cymoedd site built between Neath and Aberdare.

The Welsh Government wants 70% of electricity to come from renewables by 2030, up from its current rate of 32%.

"We know that this is the sort of energy we need to see going forward," Ms Griffiths told the Good Morning Wales programme on BBC Radio Wales.

"People know that we need to move away from fossil fuel. We need to look at all the technologies coming forward to make sure that's part of our decarbonisation pathway.

"We need to make sure our infrastructure is correct. We can't do it on our own.

"We need to be working with the UK government, the energy regulator, Ofgem, network owners and operators."

Pen-y-Cymoedd wind farm began generating electricity for the first time last autumn.

In an average year, it will produce enough electricity to power around 15% of Welsh households.