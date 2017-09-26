Image copyright John S Turner/Geograph Image caption Theatr Clwyd said its work across the border was due to more theatre and co-productions and the touring of its work around the UK

Welsh language script writers and theatre talent are missing out on opportunities in Wales, it has been claimed.

Some in the industry have warned that talent in Welsh theatres is increasingly being sourced in England.

Manon Eames, of the Writer's Guild of Great Britain (WGGB), has called on the Arts Council of Wales to carry out a "full review".

The Arts Council said it was "committed" to Welsh language theatre.

Actor and producer Ms Eames, who is the WGGB's Wales committee chairwoman, raised concerns about a lack of opportunities for Welsh talent at Theatr Clwyd in Mold, Flintshire.

She highlighted that the theatre sources talent and production teams from England, and holds many of its productions in the English language.

The theatre has spent more time outside of Wales - 755 actor weeks since 2015 under its new management - compared to 191 during its previous management.

Her concerns have been echoed by figures in the industry, including Welsh actor Ifan Huw Dafydd.

He said: "The actors are from London, being cast in London and they've been rehearsing in London. The Arts Council of Wales is Welsh money there to be spent on Welsh talent and development. Why on earth is it being spent in London?"

Manon Eames is chairwoman of the Wales committee for the Writer's Guild of Great Britain

In response, Theatr Clwyd said its work across the border was due to more theatre and co-productions, more actors being hired and the touring of its work around the UK.

A spokesman added: "We have undergone some major changes in management over the last two years and this has led to a greater amount of work in our community, in the Welsh language, and with partners across Wales and into the rest of the UK."

The Sherman Theatre in Cardiff has also been criticised for appointing a non-Welsh speaker as its new associate director.

The role had previously been filled by a Welsh speaker, who took responsibility for the language's development within the company.

But the job description stated being able to speak Welsh was "not essential".

The theatre has commissioned four Welsh language plays since 2013, compared to 15 in English and one bilingual play.

A spokesman for the theatre said: "In addition to a full time associate director we work with a wide and expanding pool of practitioners to develop our Welsh language work.

"A new bilingual company in residence will join us in 2018."

The Sherman Theatre in Cardiff has commissioned only four Welsh language plays since 2013

Ms Eames has now called on the Arts Council of Wales - which provides both theatres with most of their funding - to reveal what its plans are to develop Welsh language talent in future.

She said: "As a public body responsible for funding these theatres they must now offer transparency and answers to the current situation."

In a statement, the Arts Council of Wales said it does "not take on the operational issues of individual organisations" and considered this "the role of the management boards".

It said: "Working on joint productions means drawing up different agreements between production partners in developing work for the stage.

"Overall, this is a healthy development for the provision of resources for the theatre in Wales and our focus remains on what is offered to the public and how to provide opportunities for Welsh talent."

Earlier this month, Theatr Ardudwy in Harlech, Gwynedd, announced staffing levels will change and performances would be cut back because of money problems.