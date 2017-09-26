Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Kirsty Williams explains why a phased approach is the best way forward

A big shake-up in what is taught in classrooms in Wales will be introduced a year later than originally planned, the education secretary has announced.

Kirsty Williams said it was the right decision for the new national curriculum to be a "phased roll-out rather than a 'big bang'."

The new curriculum will be introduced from nursery to Year 7 in 2022.

Ms Williams has also set out details of a new national education plan.

An independent review more than two years ago recommended a new curriculum, giving more flexibility to schools but also for computer programming and IT skills to be treated with the same importance as literacy and numeracy.

Rather than coming in all at once, the new curriculum will be introduced for all primary school pupils and the first year of secondary school - and then continue to be rolled out as children move through their schooling.

It will phased in:

2022: From nursery to Year 7.

From nursery to Year 7. 2023: Rolling into Year 8

Rolling into Year 8 2024: Year 9

Year 9 2025: Year 10

Year 10 2026: Year 11

The original timetable had been due to be fully up and running by 2021, with the content available to teachers by 2018.

Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption Prof Graham Donaldson's independent review suggested reforms in the classroom

Earlier this year, an assembly committee said there were difficulties in how the curriculum was being put into practice, while a teaching union had called for it to be delayed.

Ms Williams said she had spoken to teachers, parents and experts and held talks with unions and that all schools would be given more time to get ready, and will be able to start work on the final curriculum from 2020.

"This approach and an extra year will mean all schools have the time to engage with the development of the curriculum and be full prepared for the changes," she said.

Ms Williams also set out a new national education action plan.

It includes:

Reducing class sizes - a long-held policy objective of her party, the Welsh Liberal Democrats

Reforming teacher training

Strengthening support for learners with additional learning needs

A national approach to long-term career development for teachers

A new National Academy for Educational Leadership

Reducing unnecessary bureaucracy for teachers

£1.1bn to upgrade the quality of school buildings

The document also confirms the government target of achieving a score of 500 in the international Pisa tests by 2021, an aim which Ms Williams had said was "not my target" earlier this year.

First Minister Carwyn Jones subsequently said the target had not been dropped.