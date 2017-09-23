Image copyright Jaggery/Geograph Image caption The babies were found not breathing at a house in Wildmill, Bridgend

Two five-month old babies have died after they were found not breathing at a house in Bridgend.

Emergency services were called to an address in the Wildmill area of the town at 10:05 BST on Saturday.

The siblings, who were two of a set of triplets, were taken to hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

Police said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the deaths, which were being treated as a tragic accident.