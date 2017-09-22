From the section

The Harry Potter-inspired sport of Quidditch is to have its first Welsh national side.

It appeared in the JK Rowling children's books where teams of seven, on broomsticks, played on a hockey-sized pitch at Hogwarts school.

The game has proved popular at universities, with Bangor Broken Broomsticks one of the best.

A Quidditch Premier League launched in 2017 and in 2018, the Welsh Dragons and Scottish Thistles will join.

There will be 10 teams, with a final in August.